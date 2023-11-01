New business in Dexter is a destination for cyclery

A bike shop for everyone, Destination Cyclery is opening its doors in downtown Dexter to families, to gravel road enthusiasts, people interested in electric bicycles (e-bikes), professional riders and everyone in between.

A look inside the new bike shop. photo by Lonnie Huhman

Since the closing of the former shop that was on Baker Road, Dexter has been without a bike shop for some time, but that’s now changed. Tom DeLaTorre and his brother, Mike, along with an experienced staff, have set out to bring a new option to the community and surrounding areas.

“We really are aiming to be a family-friendly, fun shop,” Tom said recently as they were getting ready for the opening at the shop located in the 3219 Broad Street complex, where Thrive Chiropractic, Shear Bliss Salon and Cottage Inn Pizza are neighbors.

DeLaTorre along with Melissa Harris, who is leading the development of a store cycling team, said they are there for everyone. They want to meet the bicycling needs wherever someone is at, whether that’s a family walking in with a limited budget or a professional cyclist looking for a fix.

The shop has a range of options, from bikes for kids, commuters, mountain bikers, gravel road riders, fitness to e-bikes. Brands they carry include Cannondale, Priority and Hilltopper. The majority of the bikes are under $1,000 with a general range from $500 to $700. A purchase would include a warranty, 90-day free tune-up and assembling/set-up by a master mechanic. Also, they offer on-site repair, parts and accessories, and winter storage in a climate controlled space.

They also have bikes with multiple power trains to include industry redefining belt drive systems, and they can fit a bike using AI with MyVeloFit system. Accessories include Saris- USA made car racks and Kuat racks.

In talking with DeLaTorre and Harris, both said the shop will also feature community events, such as helping to teach children to ride and kids can ride classes, clinics on things like fixing a flat, monthly themed in store clinics, weekly social rides, demo days with vendors and demo rides. An option to rent a bike is coming to the shop as well.

The space on Broad Street has been neatly converted into a very cool bike shop. As you walk in there’s a wall-covering painted map of Dexter and a line-up of bikes with different displays for helmets, kids horns and other items. As you walk into the back there’s even more personal touches of design along with a variety of bikes, parts and accessories, and there’s also an area devoted to repair and assembly while on the wall there are four large television screens that will show things like different bicycling videos.

The fix-it space inside the shop. photo by Lonnie Huhman

“We are not a pretentious place at all,” DeLaTorre said while noting the staff has a ton of experience and knowledge. “We are here to help.”

The shop is expected to open on Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The winter hours are expected to be 10-2 on Mondays, Tuesdays Closed, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 – 5, Friday 10 – 6, Saturday 9- 6 and Sunday 10 – 2.

Just inside the new shop. photo by Lonnie Huhman