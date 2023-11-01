2024 Metroparks Annual Passes Now Available at Discounted Rates

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks have officially begun selling their 2024 annual passes, offering early purchasers significant discounts and additional weeks of access. This promotion is part of the parks' ongoing efforts to encourage outdoor activities and park visitation among residents of Southeast Michigan.

As of now, residents of the five counties served by the Huron-Clinton Metroparks can avail of a $5 discount on their 2024 annual vehicle passes if purchased by December 31, 2023. The usual rate of $40 for residents ($29 for Seniors 62+) and $45 for non-residents ($34 for Seniors 62+) will be reinstated starting January 1, 2024. However, the special offer allows residents to secure their passes at just $35 ($24 for Seniors 62+).

Amy McMillan, the director of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks, emphasized the value of the annual pass, stating, “Purchasing an annual pass is the best way to experience everything our diverse Metroparks have to offer. Plus, it’s a great value. Nothing else matches it in terms of what you get and how affordable it can be to get out and enjoy the great outdoors. It truly is an investment that keeps on giving all year long.” McMillan also highlighted the suitability of these passes as holiday gifts or as part of corporate gifts and staff wellness programs.

In a new initiative this year, the Metroparks have collaborated with Mint Artists Guild to create a coloring book, designed by young-adult artist Natasha Guest. This book, featuring four friends exploring various Metroparks, will be available for sale online only during the Annual Pass sale period. Priced at $5 each, only 500 copies will be sold, offering an additional treat for families and children.

These passes, which grant access to all 13 Huron-Clinton Metroparks including Delhi, Dexter-Huron, and others, can be bought online at www.metroparks.com or at any Metroparks toll booth or park office. The website provides an easy option to purchase and manage accounts for both the annual pass and other amenities such as picnic shelter reservations.

The sale of these discounted annual passes, available for immediate use, offers residents up to nine weeks of extra park access, exemplifying the parks' commitment to promoting year-long engagement with nature and outdoor activities. This offer, coupled with the limited-edition coloring book, is expected to draw significant interest from residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties, the five counties eligible for the discounted rates.

Photo by Doug Marrin