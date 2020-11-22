Dexter Places Five on All-SEC White Volleyball Squad

In a year that saw Dexter claim its fourth straight SEC White title, it is not surprising to see the Dreadnaughts dominate the All-SEC White team.

Dexter placed six players on the squad after going 9-0 in the conference for the season.

First team honors went to Seniors Livvy Mellifont, Eleanor King, and Jordan Kless.

Livvy Mellifont- First Team All-SEC White

Jordan Kless- First Team All-SEC White

Eleanor King - First Team All-SEC White

Mellifont and King surpassed career milestones during the season with Mellifont collecting her 1000th career dig and King her 1000th career assist.

Honorable mention went to junior Avery Goodrich and sophomore Delaney Arnedt.

Avery Goodrich- Honorable Mention All-SEC White

Delaney Arnedt- Honorable Mention All-SEC White