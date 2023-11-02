“Disaster” Will Hit Dexter This Month!

By Jen DeGregorio, Contributor

Dexter Community Players (DCP) will present Disaster: The Musical, November 9-12 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Dexter.

Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the unforgettable songs of the '70s take center stage in Broadway’s side-splitting homage to classic disaster films!

Disaster! is a new musical straight from Broadway, featuring some of the most unforgettable songs of the '70s. "Knock on Wood," "Hooked on a Feeling," "Sky High," "I Am Woman" and "Hot Stuff" are just a few of the scintillating hits in this hilarious musical comedy with a book by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host, Seth Rudetsky, and Jack Plotnick.

It's 1979, and New York's hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. Also attending is a faded disco star, a sexy nightclub singer with her eleven-year-old twins, a disaster expert, a feminist reporter, an older couple with a secret, a pair of young guys who are looking for ladies, an untrustworthy businessman and a nun with a gambling addiction. What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple disasters, such as earthquakes, tidal waves and infernos. As the night turns into day, everyone struggles to survive and, quite possibly, repair the love that they've lost... or at least escape the killer rats.

Show dates: Nov 9, 10 and 11 at 7 pm; Nov 12 at 2pm.

Beer, Wine and Cocktails available at evening performances. Soft drinks and concessions available for purchase at all performances.

Advance tickets are available online at www.dextercommunityplayers.org.

Tickets start at $15.

About Dexter Community Players

Dexter Community Players is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization established to provide an authentic and enjoyable experience for theater enthusiasts of all kinds in the Dexter Community. Since our founding in 1981, we have brought more than 50 productions to the stage. Fondly referred to by our initials "DCP", we are a strictly volunteer organization. Our membership hosts a wide variety of ages, skill sets, levels of experience and areas of interest. While our talented cast is highlighted on stage, our entire membership includes those interested in building, painting, sewing, advertising and much more!