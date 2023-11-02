A new corner store in downtown Dexter

In the Neal Crest Corner Store, downtown Dexter has a new go-to option for finding things like a good wine or beer along with some quick grab and go food items.

With the challenging times over the past few years with Covid restrictions and what came after, Cottage Inn pizza in Dexter had to get creative. So the pizza shop added a corner store as another offering to its customers and others looking for a good destination for what they need.

A look inside the store. photo by Lonnie Huhman

The Sun Times News connected with Scott Neal, Owner/President of Cottage Inn pizza-Dexter, to talk about this new store.

“Since Covid we lost a lot of customers who often enjoyed our buffet option,” Neal said. “As a small business owner, I needed to get creative on how to best utilize the space and noticed there wasn’t a lot of small grocery or convenient wine/ beer options in the downtown area. After patiently waiting two years I finally received my beer and wine license and was able to open up the Neal Crest Corner Store.”

He said they now offer a variety of hot grab and go options, pizza by the slice, chips, candy, and a wide selection of beer and wine.

“As we continue to grow we hope to continue to add more grocery items as well,” says Neal. “As we also are partnered with Grub Hub, Dexter residents now can have their beer, wine, and snacks delivered along with our amazing Cottage Inn pizzas.”

He said they are excited to get to know more of the Dexter residents through this new venture and look forward serving this wonderful community.

“As a thank you to our customers we’re currently offering 10 percent off with the purchase of four bottles of wine, 15 percent off with the purchase of six, and 20 percent off pizza with the purchase of beer / wine,” Neal said.

The Neal Crest Corner Store at Cottage Inn is located at 3219 Broad Street and can be reached at 734-426-5110.