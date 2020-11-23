SYNOPSIS Webster Township Regular Board Meeting November 17, 2020 7:00 P.M.

| from Webster Township |

The Webster Township Board Meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Supervisor John Kingsley on November 17, 2020 at the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI 48130. Members present: Supervisor John Kingsley; Clerk Barbara Calleja; Treasurer John Scharf; Trustees John Westman, Dan Munzel, Brant Savander; Richard Kleinschmidt absent; Zoning Administrator Randy Raiford; Assessor Bill Sinkule and 9 citizens.

Motion to approve the minutes as presented of the Webster Township Board of Trustees Regular Meeting held on October 20, 2020 amending a spelling error and Special Meeting on October 23, 2020. Carried

Motion to approve the agenda as presented. Carried

Motion to pay Phoenix Contractors Inc. invoice dated 10/31/2020 in the amount of $257,902.06. Carried

Motion to accept the Treasurer’s report and pay bills as presented, as well as those

anticipated bills received until our next meeting scheduled for December 15, 2020. Carried

Approval of the consent agenda.

Motion to approve the return of the Reimco escrow in the amount of $2,500. Carried

Review increasing the Zoning Compliance Fees to cover the cost of added printing in the office at the December 15, 2020 board meeting.

Motion to change the date in Resolution #18-20 to set the Scully Rd. Special Assessment District Public Hearing for Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 7:00 pm. Carried

Motion to adopt Resolution #18-20 as amended. Carried

Discussion

took place and will draft a resolution at the December 15, 2020 board meeting in regards to the WCRC Tree Policy. Carried

Motion to approve Supervisor Kingsley to sign a contract with CMR for a new HVAC system for installation in the township hall not to exceed $33,790. Carried

Motion to approve the paying of $100 to each person that worked the November 3, 2020 General Election, hazard pay for their willingness to serve Webster Township in this time of Covid-19. Carried

Discussion on if there was a conflict of interest for new board member Shelly Vrsek to serve on the Board of Trustee’s and the Dexter District Library Board. All agree there is no conflict of interest.

Bill Sinkule presented update on new township website.

Fire Station Lease Agreement should start to be developed.

Motion to approve the expenditure of PDR funds, not to exceed $225,000 for the purchase of development rights on property described in application 2015-2. Carried

Motion to approve the expenditure of PDR funds, not to exceed $2,500 to commission an appraisal on property described in application 2014-1. Carried

Motion to approve Resolution #19-20 amending the Election line items pertaining to Election Postage and Election Miscellaneous. Carried

Motion to adjourn the meeting at 8:40 p.m. Carried

Respectfully submitted, Barbara Calleja, Clerk

Full minutes are available at twp.webster.mi.us