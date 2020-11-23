Twisted Fish, County Seat Vacancies, & more | Dexter Forum Notes 11-21-20

| 1 min | from John Hansen |

Lots of information to share as we all look forward to a Thanksgiving like no other.

You still can't get to Ann Arbor using Miller Road. Apparently the whirligig at Miller and Wagner is done but there is still some bridge work on the western side. Our favorite road commissioner was not with us but we all know by now that he would have assured us that the project would be finished upon completion.

The twisted fish has returned, disassembled, but more or less unharmed.

We had a concern about Dexter water being a little on the chewy side. We get all of our water from wells so there is a high mineral content.

Concerns were raised about amending the recently passed charter amendment that requires a vote of the people to sell any city property. Any amendment to the amendment requires a vote of the people as well. The charter is our version of a constitution and is not changed easily.

There will be a tableaux on the front porch of Gordon Hall suitable for holiday photographs. All of the regular in-person activities have been cancelled.

Uncle Washtenaw wants you! Our county commissioners, Sue and Jason, pointed out that the county needs to fill seats on the many (40) advisory boards that provide guidance to the commission. Go to washtenaw.org to get more information.

There was general agreement that the downtown parklettes with tents were a reasonable attempt to help save our restaurants.

The schools are adjusting day-to-day to changes in regulations and case numbers. They continue to get high marks for communicating with parents.

We had very positive feedback on the smooth running of the election from a couple of folks who actually worked as inspectors. Webster Township had a 91% turnout.

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum will be on Saturday, December 5 at 8:30 AM via Zoom.

Now go wash your hands - right now!