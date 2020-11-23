DAHS to Host “Christmas at the Mansion” and Museum Gift Sale This Holiday Season

| 1 min | by Doug Marrin |

The Dexter Area Historical Society will once again host “Christmas at the Mansion” at historic Gordon Hall this year. The event runs from November 29 through December 13.

The front porch of Gordon Hall (located at the corner of Island Lake Rd and Dexter-Pinckney Rd) will be beautifully decorated in traditional holiday ornamentation that includes Christmas trees, wreaths, lights, and a sleigh. The Hall is a favorite spot for seasonal photos and everyone is welcomed to stop by and enjoy the vibe.

As with all things this year, the family tradition will be conducted covid-style. The house itself will be closed this year. Next year, hopefully, the Historical Society will bring back Santa, gingerbread houses, and the Christmas Village Collection.

The event is free, but donations are always welcome. If you have questions, call 734 426 2519, or visit their our website at www.dexterhistory.org or Facebook page: www.facebook.com/dexterhistory

Dexter Area Museum Gift Shop Sale on December 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Replacing the annual bizarre, the Historical Society is teaming up with the Dexter Heritage Guild to hold a holiday sale featuring veritable cornucopia of crafts from local artisans. Social distancing and masks are required and the number of patrons inside at any given time will be limited.

Location: Dexter Area Museum, 3443 Inverness Street, Dexter, MI. If you have questions, call 734 426 2519, or visit our website at www.dexterhistory.org or Facebook page: www.facebook.com/dexterhistory