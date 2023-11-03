Scio Township is looking for residents interested in serving

Scio Township is getting out the word to residents who may be interested in serving on a township board or committee.

There are opportunities.

Township supervisor Will Hathaway said Scio residents have an opportunity to apply for appointment to an advisory board or commission.

“The township relies on volunteers to serve on various committees that provide advice to the Board of Trustees on matters such as land use planning, land preservation, parks and pathways, road maintenance, and other matters,” says Hathaway.

A complete list is posted on the township’s website. Applicants must complete and submit the related online form along with a resume or other written summary of their experience. Relevant background and training are desirable but not required.

Hathaway said the township currently anticipates vacancies on the Scio Planning Commission. He said applicants should have ability to read site plans and construction diagrams and willingness to participate in the “citizen planner” workshop or a similar training program so that they understand the planning commission role.

“The planning commissioners consider both current and future development needs and impacts,” he said. “Candidates with professional experience in architecture, engineering, and contracting are particularly well-suited for the position of planning commissioner.”

Those interested can learn more about the Planning Commission and the other advisory boards by visiting Scio’s website: https://www.sciotownship.org.