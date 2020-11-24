Local Students Accepted Into Albion College Programs of Distinction

| 2 min | from Albion College |

ALBION, MI (11/23/2020)-- Albion College announces students who have been accepted to programs of distinction during the fall 2020 semester. These programs offer enhanced instruction and experiences in business, public policy, environmental and pre-medical studies, professional education, and the liberal arts.

Mckenna Graham of Dexter joined the Lisa and James Wilson Institute for Medicine. Graham is majoring in kinesiology-exercise science. Graham is the child of Amy and James Graham of Dexter and is a graduate of Dexter High School.

Niklos Anderson of Munith joined the Lisa and James Wilson Institute for Medicine and the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program. Anderson is a first-year student at Albion College. Anderson is a resident of Munith

Jordon Loukotka of Pinckney joined the Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service. Loukotka is a first-year student at Albion college with an additional concentration in law, justice and society. Loukotka is a resident of Pinckney and is a graduate of Pinckney Community High School.

Albion College is a private liberal arts college of approximately 1,500 students and is nationally recognized for its academic excellence in the liberal arts tradition, a learning-centered commitment, and a future-oriented perspective. The College is a leader in preparing students to anticipate, solve, and prevent problems in order to improve the human and global condition. Albion immerses students in the creation and processing of knowledge, and graduates skilled architects of societal change, active citizens, and future leaders. The College is dedicated to the highest quality in undergraduate education and is committed to diversity as a core institutional value.

Albion, Michigan, is a culturally diverse community in the south-central part of the state. The College recognizes the value of community, both on- and off-campus, and has invested resources in supporting the revitalization of the greater Albion community. This work offers an increasingly vibrant city around the campus that provides students with a fuller experience as they prepare to become engaged citizens in their own communities.

