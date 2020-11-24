Zoom Threat, Fraud, & More | Dexter Police Summary for Oct. 2020

| 1 min | from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office |

During the month of October, there were 262 calls for service. During this time 168 traffic stops were

made resulting in 30 citations.

Noteworthy events in Dexter City during last month include:

On October 5th, Deputies investigated a Threats Complaint at Dexter High School, where a 17-year-old Special Needs Dexter H.S. Student threatened a teacher via the ZOOM App. No prosecution was sought by the teacher and the case was handled within the school.

On October 6th, Deputies investigated a Fraud Complaint in the 3400 Block of Broad Street, where an unknown suspect attempted to collect unemployment benefits in the Complainant’s name. There are no suspect(s) or leads in this case.

On October 9th, Deputies investigated a Check Fraud Complaint in the 7600 Block of Ann Arbor Street, where an unknown suspect attempted to cash a check which was previously made out to the Church’s Cleaning Company. There are no leads in this case.

On October 10th, Deputies responded to the 2200 Block of Melbourne Avenue for an Assault Report. The 24-year-old resident reported being assaulted by an intoxicated friend. The victim received minor facial injuries and did not wish to press any charges against the friend.

On October 25th, Deputies investigated what was initially thought to be a Criminal Sexual Conduct [CSC] in the 7000 Block of Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd involving a (3) year old who complained of inappropriate touching by an unknown staff member during a Halloween Party. Deputies investigated and found this to be an unfounded complaint.