Noble Appliance to Open Its Doors in Dexter on Black Friday

If you’re looking for a new shopping experience this Friday, Black Friday, you might consider making a stop in Dexter at Noble Appliance in the Dexter Crossing Plaza. After months of delay (due to you-know-what), the “store that has something for everyone” is opening its doors in time for the holiday shopping season.

The sign says “Appliance,” but there is a lot more to browse. The spacious 47,700 square-foot store offers what you would expect in appliances – refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, dryers, etc. But there’s more. You will also find furniture, fixtures, tools, flooring, and other revolving inventory items. The idea is to make browsing fun.

“I think of a visit as going through a treasure chest to find what catches your eye,” says partner Jason Lee.

The doors open at 7:00 a.m. with big deals. Jason starts pointing around the room ticking off the discounts. “Lighting fixtures 30-40% off. Discounts on appliances that are back-ordered everywhere right now. Bathroom vanities for $250. Countertops, flooring, we haven’t priced everything out but there will be some great deals.”

In its seven years of existence, Noble has grown to four stores in Clawson, Clinton Twp, White Lake, and Madison Heights. The company is looking to aggressively double its footprint by adding four more stores in 2020, despite pandemic delays. New stores are in the works for Grand Rapids, Mt. Pleasant, Hartland, and Dexter.