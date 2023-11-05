Dexter Boys 13th at Division 1 State Finals

Near perfect weather was the right recipe for the Dexter boys cross country team as the Dreadnaughts exceeded projections with a 13th-place finish at the D1 state finals at MIS in Brooklyn Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts had been projected by so called experts to finish in the 23rd spot, but three Dexter runners ran personal best times, while four other ran their second best times of the season. All four of those runners had PR’s at the new Saline course which is considered one of the fastest courses around.

Dexter finished with 365 points in the race that was won by Northville with 128 points.

Brandon Anderson earned all-state honors with a seventh-place finish in 15:19.9. He finishes his Dexter career second on the all-time list with his PR of 15:10.1 set earlier this season at Saline.

Caleb Snyder finished 86th in 16:22.4 and Julian Linebaugh 97th in 16:26.6.

Sam Gibson knocked 25 seconds off of his personal best time at the D1 state finals. Photo by Mike Williamson

Elijah Smith set a new PR with a time of 16:41.1 and finished 148th and bettered his personal best time by 17 seconds.

Sam Gibson bettered his personal best time by 25 seconds with a time of 16:49.6 and finished 168th.

Scott Smith ran a time of 17:00.6 and finished 194th

and Jack McCalla knocked 1.7 seconds off of his PR and finished 223rd

in 17:20.6 for the Dreadnaughts.

Alena Blumberg placed 119th for Dexter at the D1 state final. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Dreads were represented in the girls race by juniors Alena Blumberg and Addison Bruckman.

Blumberg struggled on the course and after earning all state honors in 2022, she finished 119th with a time of 19:50.

Bruckman came home 167th in 20:20.2, which was 29 seconds better than her time at the state finals in 2022.

Photos by Mike Williamson



