Dexter Swim and Dive Fourth at SEC Red Finals

The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team came home with a fourth-place finish at the tough SEC Red finals at Ann Arbor Huron this weekend.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 260 points in the meet won by D1 top-ranked Ann Arbor Pioneer with 687. D1 sixth-ranked Saline was second and Skyline that is ranked second in D2 finished third.

The 200 medley relay team of Kayce McAllister, Delaney Parker, Harper Brown, and Grace McClellan finished third with a D2 state qualifying time.

McAllister, Brown, and Parker teamed with Emma Bishop to finish fourth in the 200 free.

Parker was fifth in the 100 breast and sixth in the 200 IM, while McAllister was fifth in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 back.

Bishop, Isabel Martinez, Rebekah Murillo, and McClellan teamed to finish fifth in the 400 free relay, while Bella Larson was sixth in diving.

Bishop earned an eighth place finish in the 200 free and Brown was eighth in the 100 breast.

The Dreadnaughts will compete in the D2 state finals in Holland November 17-18.