The Encore Theatre is Dreaming of a White Christmas the Whole Family Will Enjoy

From The Encore

The holiday season begins at The Encore Musical Theatre Company with Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. This must-see musical for families and theatre enthusiasts alike opens in the intimate Maas theatre space on November 30th and will run through December 17th.

White Christmas is a true classic, with a timeless score by Irving Berlin, featuring iconic songs like "Snow," "I Love a Piano," "Sisters," and, of course, "White Christmas." This production will deliver a spectacular experience, blending splashy song and dance numbers with an exceptional cast of talented industry professionals from NYC to Michigan and beyond, showcasing the top quality artistry that has become the hallmark of The Encore’s productions. Leading the cast is Allison Bell as Judy Haynes, who was most recently seen at The Encore as Peggy Sawyer in 42nd Street, Kailyn Leilani

(Encore debut) as her sister, Betty Haynes, Michael De Souza (Encore debut) as Bob Wallace, and Jeremiah Porter (Once on This Island) as Phil Davis.

White Christmas reunites much of the creative team from The Encore’s critically acclaimed Season 15 opener, Little Shop of Horrors; Anna Dreslinski (director/choreographer), Sarah Tanner (set designer) and Marilee Dechart (costume designer) have brought their talent to bear once again in this visually captivating production! Music direction is by Frank E. Pitts (Once on This Island).

"We invite you to join us for an unforgettable evening filled with music, dance, and holiday cheer," says The Encore’s artistic director, Daniel Cooney. "This beautiful production of White Christmas is a gift to our community, and we can't wait to share the joy of the season with you."

Don't miss the chance to make this holiday season truly special by bringing your loved ones to see White Christmas, a timeless musical sure to delight audiences of all ages. But hurry! Tickets at The Encore Musical Theatre are selling fast with many performances nearly sold out!

The Encore’s production of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is generously sponsored by Old National Bank.

Tickets for White Christmas can be purchased through The Encore’s box office at 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI, by calling 734-268-6200 or by visiting their website at https://theencoretheatre.org/event/white-christmas/ Regular tickets range from $38 - $54, with $28 tickets available for patrons 12 and under and $20 student/theater industry rush tickets at the door (subject to availability).