New Council, Luminaria, Vandalized Troll & More | Dexter City Council Summary 11-23-20

| 4 min | by Doug Marrin |

The new Dexter City Council held its first meeting on November 23, 2020. Newly elected council members Jamie Griffin and Wa Hubbard joined re-elected council member Zach Michels in filling the three seats open for the November election.

Swearing-In of Elected Council Members: Interim City Manager Justin Breyer opened the meeting by swearing in the three council members, to which all three affirmed their commitment.

"I do solemnly swear or affirm that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this state. I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of city council member and in for the City of Dexter, County of Washington, and State of Michigan, according to the best of my ability."

Public Hearing for Conflict of Interest Ordinance: Per the City Charter, the Council is working to pass an ordinance to regulate interest conflicts. A public hearing was opened during the Council meeting regarding an ordinance the City has crafted. No one spoke during the hearing, but in the ensuing discussion, Council members Michels and Griffin questioned the language's ambiguity. The Council voted to postpone approval of the ordinance until the City's attorney could clarify the terminology.

Social Districts: With the parklettes on Main St. set to expire on November 30, Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol urged the Council to take action soon on directing the City Staff to apply for a social district permit from the State Liquor Control Commission. The social districts are designated outdoor areas where customers can consume alcohol purchased from a licensed bar/restaurant. The measure is intended to help offset capacity restrictions from covid safety guidelines.

Outdoor Service Areas: Ms. Aniol reported that the City is working on a text amendment to the zoning ordinance expanding Outdoor Service Areas (formerly "Outdoor Seating") to include retail displays. The Planning Commission will be scheduling a public hearing on the matter.

Safety Measures for City Staff have been reimplemented. Staff is scheduled staggered schedules to avoid contact and proximity that could spread COVID. While the City offices remain open to in-person visits, the Staff strongly encourages residents to conduct their business with the City online, by mail, or by phone whenever possible.

Winter Maintenance Flyer: The pamphlet on residents' winter priorities and responsibilities is updated with an anticipated mailing in the next two weeks.

Mill Creek Park Vandalism: The City was notified on November 11 that sculptures and signs in the park were vandalized. The Twisted Fish sculpture was stolen but has since been returned. The Troll sculpture was damaged, and the artist has been contacted for repairs, which will have to wait until warmer weather.

Holiday Luminary:

The Luminary volunteer group is fundraising and has a GoFundMe for donations. Mayor Keough explained this year the group is looking for people to take responsibility for a particular street within the City. The idea then is that the individual or family would pick up the supplies, assemble the kits, and set them out on Christmas Eve.

Compost/Leaf Pick-Up:

The last day for bagged compost pick-up is November 30. The last day for loose leaf pick-up is December 7.

City Management Interns: Three candidates have applied for the City's Management Intern position. Virtual interviews are in process.

Mill Creek Trail Reimbursement: The City has submitted a reimbursement request to Washtenaw County for the $300,000 Connecting Communities Grant for the trail's construction.

Crack Sealing:

The 2020 crack seal project came in significantly under budget. The City will use the surplus for further crack sealing addition streets including Huron, Hudson, and Central.

City Meeting Space: As of January 1, the City Council will be required to meet in-person per state law. The City offered a proposal to the Senior Center, now under the ownership of The Encore Musical Theatre. The Theatre's board declined the request due to COVID concerns. The City is exploring other options.

Consent Agenda:

The Council approved four items in its consent agenda.

Bills & Payroll of $232,815.10 Approval of the Washtenaw Regional Resource Management Authority (WRRMA) FY 2021 Budget Setting a Public Hearing for the December 14, 2020, City Council Meeting Regarding Amendments to the General Code of Ordinances Section 10-38 – Pet Ownership Consideration of: Resolution Establishing Authorized Signatories for MERS Contracts Scope of Services for the Design of the Second Street Water Main Replacement, Sidewalk Installation, and Road Reconstruction from OHM Advisors for an Amount Not To Exceed $103,500 Quit Claim Deed for Road Right of Way Adjacent to Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd. Property

New Business:

The Council approved two items under new business.

Further details to the Council's meeting can be found in the packet posted on the City's website.