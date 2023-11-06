Operation Help for the Homefront is lending a helping hand to local veterans

Helping veterans in need is the inspiration and motivation behind Operation Help for the Homefront.

This local veterans’ community service initiative was started by Corry Contracting Company teaming up with BRAG Ann Arbor, The Remodelers Council of Greater Ann Arbor, as well as many local builders, remodelers and vendors, “to help make a positive change in the homes of local veterans.”

Their goal is “to improve the existing living spaces of those most deserving, our local veterans.”

Since they began, they’ve done that for one veteran and want to keep helping, especially for vets who find themselves underprivileged and/or disabled.

As Veterans Day approached, the Sun Times News (STN) reached out to Justin Corry of Corry Contracting to see how things are going with this project.

A big highlight over this past year was Operation Help for the Homefront lending a hand to Peter Wasilewski, a Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran. Wasilewski, who uses a wheelchair, was in need at his home, especially in the bathroom with the shower, toilet and door. He lives with his wife Liz in Scio Township, and accessibility was an issue.

Corry said the big improvements they made in Wasilewski’s bathroom involved widening the door, making the shower more accessible and putting in a larger toilet. Operation Help for the Homefront is going to do more work at his home by remodeling the kitchen and renovating the outdoor deck, where Corry said they want to give Peter and Liz a quality space.

Nathan Corry, Justin Corry and Jett Jones of Corry Contracting

STN asked Corry, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq, about what inspired this initiative, which he describes as an important community service.

“We want to help veterans who need a hand,” he said. “We are always looking to help those who really need it.”

The group wants to get the word out on who they are and how they can help. Corry said STN readers should know that if they have a neighbor, grandfather or anyone they might know that’s a veteran in need they should contact them.

Members of Operation Help for the Homefront will be at the Home Show on March 16 and 17, at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road. They also have a Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/HelpfortheHomefront.

To help or learn more go to: https://corrycontracting.com/operation-help-on-the-homefront.