Dexter Luminary: A Community Tradition

Every year the Dexter Holiday Luminary is a fun way for the community to come together and bring some enjoyment to people each Christmas.

After a year of challenges, including many community events being canceled, the Luminary tradition seems more important than ever this year.

Erin McKillen, one of the Luminary project organizers, said what makes this tradition so special is that it has been bringing together families and people in Dexter for 35 years.

“It's a chance for the community to work together to create a light display for all to enjoy,” McKillen said.

There are probably some questions the community may have, starting with, will it take place?

“The tradition continues despite the pandemic,” said McKillen. “We've gotten creative with our ‘workshop’ model and have assigned Block Captains who will collect materials from us in a drive thru format. They will take the supplies home to make and distribute kits.”

All kits should be on doorsteps by December 20th.

This tradition began when the late Doris Waggoner and the late Betty Steinaway decided to bring the luminary lights to Dexter in 1985. The first year they did five streets: Central, Fourth, Ann Arbor, Broad and Baker, in the village and since that time the Christmas Eve Luminary has grown to encompass the entire city.

To make this year's project happen, organizers have been looking for some help

“In order to continue through COVID, we are asking families to sign up to build and deliver a street in Dexter,” the Luminary Facebook page said. “You would select a street and become the designated block captain! On December 5th and 12th, we will have a drive through pick up of supplies for you at the DPW on Central Street.”

McKillen said what's really helped drive this tradition over the decades are the people, organizations and groups that lend a helping hand each year.

Sponsors include: Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Dexter Bakery, Classic Pizza, City of Dexter, Hopper’s Houses, Hackney Hardware, Jill Love Photography, Dexter Boy Scout Troop #442, Dexter Cub Scout Troop #447, Dexter High School N.H.S., Mill Creek Middle School C.S. & L., Dexter Lions Club, St. Joseph Parish Families, and generous donations of community members.

“We could not do this without the support of the many volunteers!” said McKillen.

To help keep the tradition alive this year, you can go to the GoFundMe link or donations can be made directly to the city offices.

Contributions to the Luminary can be made via GoFundMe at: https://gf.me/u/y78mfm.

Also, to become a block captain go to: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c094da5ae22a0f58-dexter.

Questions can be directed to McKillen at reed2em@hotmail.com.

Help keep the tradition going in 2020.