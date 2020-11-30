“When I first moved here (7 years ago), any time I drove to Chelsea, I would take a different road, and I fell in love with the beautiful barns between here and there” said Dexter resident and photographer Debbie Martzolff, whose photo “Evening Glory” recently earned her some respect in Scenic Michigan’s fall photo contest. The photo, shot at the peak of the golden hour, gloriously captures the historic Lesser Farm on Island Lake Road against the the golden sky of early evening. Of 1400 entries in the contest, Martzolff earned on of the top 10 Finalist positions in the Landscape Division of the contest. This makes the second year in a row that the photophile has placed in the contest (see 2019's top ten photo Scenic Cityscapes below). “I am an amateur photographer, and I don’t follow all of the rules, I just take pictures of what I like, and what I think looks good.”

To see more photos from the Scenic Michigan Contest, Click Below:

Scenic Michigan Contest

We think it looks pretty darn good, too! Keep up the great work, Debbie! - Chuck Colby