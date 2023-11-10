B2B Update Along Huron River Dr.

From WCRC

Construction continues on the D3 section of the Border-to-Broder (B2B) trail along the Huron River in Scio Township.

The contractor has a few more items to finish up before the end of the construction season. In the next couple of weeks, residents can expect to see fence work, repair of crossroad cuts in the road surface, shoulder paving on Zeeb Rd near Huron River Dr, and slope stabilization near one of the retaining walls of the trail. Unfortunately, railroad approvals and the contractor schedule have pushed paving of the pathway and bridge erection to 2024.