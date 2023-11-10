Groundbreaking on a new development in Scio Township featuring an EV park

A groundbreaking was held this past week for a unique project planned in Scio Township that once completed will feature an EV (electric vehicle) Park with 12 level three charging stations, and is expected to be open to the public.

On Nov. 9, Scio Township officials, including planning commissioner Jan Culbertson and board trustee John Reiser, met with representatives of the project, from the local BMW and Mercedes dealerships and Lithia Corporate, to break ground at the site located to the west of the UM Credit Union on Jackson Road.

Scio Township Supervisor Will Hathaway said the township board gave final approval on Sept. 12, to the Suburban Lithia auto dealership PUD project planned to go in on Jackson Road. Hathaway said the project is located to the west of the UM Credit Union and includes three auto dealers and a vacant lot to be developed as a "mixed use" at a later date.

Township planners said the proposed buildings will encompass 35,345 SF (Mercedes dealership); 22,622 SF (future dealership); and 29,028 SF (BMW dealership). The project includes a 12 station EV charging "park."

An artistic rendering of the project. courtesy of Scio Township

The site will also encompass shared parking/auto storage areas and stormwater management facilities. The property currently maintains 21 acres and 14 properties, which will be combined to develop the site, according to township officials.

Hathaway said the Township Board revised the development agreement during the Sept. 12 meeting and restored the full $171,000 amount for the developer's payment into the tree fund and adjusted the community benefit payment by the developer to a total of $225,000 toward fire department vehicles/apparatus and $20,000 toward bus shelters.