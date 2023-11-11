A "White Christmas" takes to the stage at the Encore theater in Dexter

Between the vocals and the dance, the production of “White Christmas” at The Encore Musical Theatre Company is truly a show of “classics.”

Helping to usher in the holiday season, this Irving Berlin classic is set to take the stage from Nov. 30-Dec. 17, at the Encore Theatre in Dexter. As opening night approaches, the Sun Times News connected with director Anna Dreslinski.

In describing White Christmas, Dreslinski said, “The vocals and warmth coming from the stage is something you won’t want to miss! It really is a Christmas Spectacular.”

Encore’s webpage says the production is based on the classic film, White Christmas, which tells the story of a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process; “Full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written!”

Dreslinski said it’s “a feel good production with classic songs you’ve heard sung by Bing Crosby. The plot isn’t too thick; we do get some beautiful love stories in both romantic and brotherhood representations. The show really focuses on chosen family, and the love and fun you get to watch on stage truly warms the heart even in the coldest winter times. It’s also very different from the film, so don’t think you know this show.”

She said the actors and actresses bring a whole new level of depth and excellence to the show that you simply have to see. The cast is made up of Allison Bell as Judy Haynes, Kailyn Leilani as her sister, Betty Haynes, Michael De Souza as Bob Wallace and Jeremiah Porter as Phil Davis.

“This combination of actors is really unique,” says Dreslinski. “The bond that they have created in developing this show is so strong. You can’t help but smile watching them connect onstage.”

She said it’s a large cast, which is demanded by a golden age musical, “but you still feel a sense of intimacy and family from this cast that is remarked due to its size.”

“They fill each moment with incredible skills that are so fun to behold, it’s an impressive bunch putting it all out there for our audiences,” Dreslinski said. “They are sure to wow!”

It’s truly a show for the whole family and all ages to enjoy.

“This show is attention grabbing fun for everyone in the family from start to finish,” Dreslinski said. “It really is a musical theater ‘review’ of famous types of dance that leads us to important styles that shaped musical theater as we know it today. Starting with Big Band Swing, fox trot, tap, and headed to Fosse, we have it all in this show.”

To learn more about the show and how to get tickets, go to https://theencoretheatre.org/. The Encore is located at 7714 Ann Arbor Street in Dexter and can be reached at 734-268-6200.