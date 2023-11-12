Dexter Varsity Dance Team Makes Impressive Debut at Regional Competition

On Saturday, November 11, the Dexter High School varsity dance team participated in their first regional competition of the season, held at Walled Lake Northern High School. Competing in the medium varsity division, they faced teams from St. Ursula Academy, Southview High School, Eisenhower High School, Stoney Creek High School, Mercy High School, and South Lyon East High School.

Dexter's ensemble began their performances with a jazz routine that earned them fourth place among the highly skilled contenders. They continued to showcase their talents with a pom routine titled "Unleash the Beast," which was met with enthusiastic applause and awarded them first place in the category. The team concluded the competition with a third-place finish for their game day routine.

This strong performance sets a positive trajectory for the Dexter dance team as they proceed with the competitive season, aiming again for the National championships scheduled for early February.

Photos by Morgan Dubey