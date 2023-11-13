Deadly crash on Dexter-Ann Arbor Road in Scio Township

A three-car crash on Dexter-Ann Arbor Road on November 13 led to very serious injuries with one person pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 11:30 a.m. on that Monday, an alert was sent out by the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office stating: Avoid the area of Dexter-Ann Arbor near West of Zeeb in Scio Twp road closed due to a traffic incident.

The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde by email to ask about the alert.

Houde said, “This was a serious three car crash, occurred on Dexter Ann Arbor just west of where Miller meets Dexter Ann Arbor. I’m not sure of how the accident occurred, but there were two people ejected from two different cars, and one person pinned in the third car. One of the ejected people was pronounced dead on scene by HVA, the two remaining were in critical condition.”

Houde responded to STN just before 1 p.m. that day and at that time he said they did request a helicopter to the scene as they expected the extrication was going to take quite some time and one was dispatched and in route. They also requested help from the Dexter Area Fire Department to assist with the extrication and he said they were able to get the patient removed within about 25 minutes.

“HVA had the ejected patient transported and a second transport unit on scene able to transport the patient that we extricated so we were able to cancel the helicopter-both patients were transported by ground ambulance,” Houde said.

He said he expected the police to have the roads in the area closed for a while conducting their investigation.