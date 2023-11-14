Join Dexter’s Luminaria Project to Keep the Christmas Eve Tradition Burning Bright

The Christmas season in Dexter transforms into an enchanting display as streets become illuminated with the soft glow of candle-lit lanterns—a tradition that brings a festive charm to the town on Christmas Eve.

As the season is now upon us, the Dexter Luminaria Project announces the launch of its annual fundraising drive for 2023. This initiative is responsible for delivering the supplies that light up the town's thoroughfares, casting a serene luminance on a night celebrated by many.

This year, the distribution of kits for the Luminaria will be held on December 16th at the City's Department of Public Works. Community members are encouraged to join in the assembly starting at 9:00 am.

The project relies on the collective efforts of volunteers to ensure the luminous tradition reaches every corner of the city. To facilitate this, a call is made for individuals to help with the delivery of kits. Dexter residents can lend a hand by visiting: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C094DA5AE22A0F58-46061665-dexter#/

Kit pick-ups for delivery will occur on December 16th, between the hours of 9 and 11 AM.

The continuity of the Luminaria is a community effort, supported by the generosity of residents. To ensure the legacy of this beloved event shines on, the project invites donations by mailing or dropping off your contribution to the City of Dexter at 3515 Broad St. (please indicate Luminaria on the check). Donations can also be made through GoFundMe at: https://gofund.me/27a39b12

Each contribution is a spark that helps keep the Dexter Luminaria Project a glowing part of the town's Christmas celebration.

Photo by Alan Levine, Flickr