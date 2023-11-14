A new sign is coming to Scio Township

“Welcome To Scio Township.”

The Scio Township Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is planning to bring a new sign to one township entrance point that will welcome those driving into the community. The DDA met on Nov. 13, and as a group decided to move ahead with the sign project.

In follow up to the meeting, DDA member Ryan Yaple told the Sun Times News the DDA unanimously voted to approve the replacement of the sign on Jackson near Wagner. On the rear of the sign, it will say: Thank You for Visiting Scio.

Yaple said the DDA moved forward with this in the hope that it helps to increase visibility and welcoming visitors/residents to the community. This is a project that’s part of the larger plan the DDA sets out to accomplish in its charge.

In explaining the DDA, Scio Township’s webpage states:

Michigan Public Act 57 of 2018 enables all Michigan municipal entities to constitute development authorities with fundraising capabilities for major projects. Through this Act, funds can be raised through a mechanism called Tax Increment Funding (TIF), and those funds can be used to make improvements to downtown districts in order to enhance economic viability, stimulate private investment, and increase property values.

Scio’s DDA first defined its downtown district as properties along Jackson Road, parts of Wagner Road, and a short section of North Zeeb Road. Then the DDA engaged in two major improvements for the Township: construction of sewer and water capabilities along Jackson Road and in nearby areas of the Township, most of which were included in the DDA district; and construction of the Jackson Road Boulevard

Ongoing projects in 2021 include adding bus shelters to bus stops in the DDA area, paving select feeder roads off of Jackson Boulevard, providing support for a sidewalk along Parkland Plaza, and assisting with brownfield cleanup sites. The DDA is also looking into increasing traffic and pedestrian safety issues on North Zeeb Road and working on updating the DDA Master Plan.

The DDA assists in keeping the downtown area clean, reducing blight, and assisting with public projects.

Yaple said the DDA will likely revisit and take up a sign near Baker/Jackson Road in 2024, once the road work as part of the new development currently being built there is complete. The new development is Woodview Commons, located on the west end of Jackson road near Baker. One part of that project is expected to see some road work where the road commission will realign the turn lanes.