Dexter Twp Police Report, October 2023

In October 2023, Deputies responded to 150 calls for police service in Dexter Twp, down from 174 the previous year for a 14% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Oct) are 1,647, up from 1,604 for the same period last year for a 3% increase.

Officers conducted 56 traffic stops, down from 83 last year. Thirteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

Two larcenies

12 crashes

One medical assist

Four citizen assists

One mental health

One OUI

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Twp:

On October 14th, Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of North Territorial Road and Lake Orchard Drive for an unknown crash. Dispatch received several calls of a vehicle that had spun out and struck a tree. Deputies arrived and found that the driver only had minor injuries. However, while the driver was speaking with medical personnel, Deputies detected the odor of intoxicants. Deputies performed field sobriety evaluations and determined that the driver was intoxicated. The driver was transported to the hospital for medical treatment, and Deputies obtained a search warrant for a blood sample. The lab results indicated that the driver’s blood alcohol concentration was nearly 2X the legal limit. Charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.

The entire October police call log can be found at the link below.