Webster Twp Police Report, October 2023

In October 2023, Deputies responded to 178 calls for police service in Webster Twp, up from 126 the previous year for a 41% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Oct) are 1,518, up from 1,287 for the same period last year for an 18% increase.

Officers conducted 61 traffic stops, up from 36 last year. Twelve citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Three larcenies

20 crashes

Three medical assists

11 mental health

Three welfare checks

One failure to stop for school bus

One fraud

One identity theft

Three disorderlies

One swindle

One sudden death (natural)

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp:

On October 30, Deputies were dispatched to the 4300 block of Arlington Trail for a larceny complaint. The caller stated that he was delivering parts for a crew at the location and left his cell phone and tablet on the rear bumper of his work vehicle. After delivering the parts, he was unable to locate either item. Later that afternoon, the victim contacted Verizon Wireless, who advised that the cell phone had been powered on and was in Ypsilanti. Before obtaining a second ping of the cellphone, the device was deactivated. Deputies have been unable to develop any suspect leads.

The entire October 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.