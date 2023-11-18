Dexter 3045 Broad St. Development Talks Stall with Future Plans Uncertain

Conversations regarding the development of properties on Broad St. in Dexter, adjacent to Mill Creek Park, have ended, at least for now.

Last year, Common Sail Investment Group approached the city with a concept for developing DDA-owned and city-owned properties. The original plan proposed two buildings, 170 residential and two retail units, one a destination restaurant. The structures would have housed a public parking deck with 229 spaces and 50 shared parking spaces outside. The concept was based on increasing housing opportunities, non-motorized connectivity, low environmental impact parking, and placemaking.

Other developers have looked at the empty lots before Common Sail, all of which eventually abandoned the efforts due to complications in the cost and logistics. Common Sail, the DDA, and the city have been working on a plan since spring 2022.

In her report to the city council on November 13, 2023, Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol announced that all parties involved in the discussions agree the current plan is unfeasible. The two sides have a pre-development agreement that expires November 20, 2023. But this doesn’t meet plans for the empty lots are necessarily dead.

Ms. Aniol advised the council that Common Sail is interested in pursuing the project under a purchase agreement for any or all properties, which it can do once the pre-development agreement expires.

