Friends of the Dexter District Library Announce Key Opening for Volunteer Coordinator Position

Yvonne Schmidt, Volunteer Coordinator for Friends of the Dexter District Library is retiring after five years of excellent service at the end of the year and the Friends of the Dexter District Library are looking for a new person to step up and fill this position.

The Volunteer Coordinator coordinates active Friends of the Library members to help the Library with key ongoing programs such as Dexter Daze in August, Quarterly Blood Drives, Big Truck Days in July, Summer Reading programs in June as well as Kids Reading Programs for Dexter First Graders. Most importantly, the Volunteer coordinator solicits and schedules the volunteers who staff the monthly Used Book Sales.

Schmidt noted the work is mainly conducted through e-mail and sometimes phone, depending on the specific volunteer. This position has its own e-mail account to manage communications and use of a personal e-mail account is not necessary. Schmidt noted she checks the e-mail account weekly, but has more frequent communication with individual Friends members before any events. Having volunteers for many events helps the Library accomplish larger events, which in turn help generate local interest and educate both young and old about Library services. The Friends volunteers help improve our local community by raising funds for important Library projects like the new Interactive PLAY table for the youth.

The Friends of the Library Board members extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Yvonne Schmidt for her great work over the years. Schmidt has been able to streamline many of the Volunteer Coordinator tasks and is ready and willing to help someone new take the reins.

Anyone interested in this position (or other volunteer opportunities with the Friends of the Library) is encouraged to attend the Annual Friends of the Library meeting on December 5, 2023 at 7:00 pm at the Dexter District Library. The Friends of the Library Board holds a short annual meeting, reviews the accomplishments the group has made during the year, receives a report about the Library from the Library Director and enjoys refreshments and social time with other Friends members.