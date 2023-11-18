Support Dexter Senior Center’s New Beginning by Donating this Giving Tuesday

By Anna Pekrul and Ann Davis

Please consider making a donation to the Dexter Senior Center (DSC) this Giving Tuesday, November 28th. Dan Chapman, a long time DSC Board member, has generously pledged to match donations up to $10,000! Every donation matters and will help us obtain the match dollars.

Here's how you donate:

1. Visit DSC’s Giving Tuesday webpage: https://givebutter.com/DSCGivingTuesday2023

2. Text DSCGIVINGTUESDAY to 53-555

3. Drop off a check or cash at the Dexter Senior Center

It's important to note that the recent appropriation from the State of Michigan is designated for building costs, not ongoing operational expenses. This Giving Tuesday, Dexter Senior Center is reaching out for support to sustain existing programs and introduce new programs and services in the future to meet member needs.

This Thanksgiving season, Dexter Senior Center would like to again give thanks to State Senator Shink, State Reps Carrie Rheingans and Jennifer Conlin for securing the $8.5 million State appropriation for the acquisition, renovation and construction costs for a multigenerational community center which will house the Dexter Senior Center. The Dexter Community Schools (DCS) are the fiduciary for the appropriation. DCS and the Dexter Senior Center are working in partnership and are in the process of planning for this new Dexter multigenerational, multipurpose community center which will provide a permanent home for the Dexter Senior Center. Additionally, we would like to thank County Commissioners Crystal Lyte and Jason Maciejewski for securing additional funds for DSC.

Since 1971, the Dexter Senior Center (DSC) has been a pillar of support for older adults in the Greater Dexter Area, offering companionship, entertainment, fitness, and overall well-being. DSC depends on the generosity of individuals, businesses, and local foundations to provide these vital services to older adults in our community.

Whether your contribution is modest or substantial, it will make a difference by supporting older adults and enhancing their quality of life.

As we approach Giving Tuesday, please consider making a donation to the Dexter Senior Center and encourage your friends, family, and business connections to do the same. Together, we can reimagine aging and create a brighter future for the Dexter Senior Center.