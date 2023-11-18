Dexter Hockey Opens Season with 3-1 Win

A very young Dexter hockey team opened its season with a strong 3-1 win over Wyandotte Roosevelt Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts roster does not include one senior on the team but does include eight juniors that are in their third year with the program.

Dexter’s power play unit had a big night, coming up with all three goals with a man advantage.

The game was scoreless for most of the first period, but Dexter broke through with a pair of power play goals in the final six minutes of the period.

With the man advantage Austin Hutchison took the puck behind the net and centered a pass out front that Quinn Newton, who fired it home to put the Dreads up 1-0.

Dexter quickly went back on the power play with another Roosevelt penalty and less than a minute later they struck again when a shot from the blue line rang off the post and bounced out front of the net. After a scramble out from Jack Dubuque found the loose puck and knocked it home for a 2-0 Dreadnaught lead. Cameron Lippert and Dawson Waddington picked up assists on the goal.

The teams were scoreless in the second and Roosevelt got back in the game with a power play goal just 1:30 into the third to make it 2-1.

The Dreads would seal the win when Lippert found the net on a rebound of a shot for a power play goal with 3:11 left in the game. Jacob Wilson and Cameron Enyedy picked up assists on the goal for Dexter.

Freshman goaltender Elliot Hamlin was stellar in net in his first career start for the Dreadnaughts, stopping 24 of 25 shots he faced.

Dexter will return to action Wednesday night when they host Ann Arbor Skyline at Vets Ice Arena at 7:00 PM.