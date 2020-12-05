U-M Properties Explain Trail Closings in Stinchfield Woods

| 3 min | by Doug Marrin |

People who enjoy and regularly visit the University of Michigan's Stinchfield Woods most likely have noticed signs announcing trail closures along the property's southeast portion.

The signs read, "This trail is now closed for safety purposes and for respect of our neighbors' privacy. Feel free to use the other trails at Stinchfield Woods" Contact information for U-M's property management is provided for anyone who has questions.

The University keeps the property open to the public. There are several trails among the tall pines, rolling hills, and mature woods that make for scenic and tranquil hiking, birding, and snowshoeing, which has been "the best-kept secret" for decades among local outdoor enthusiasts.

Located halfway between Dexter and Pinckney, approximately on the northwest corner of Dexter-Pinckney and North Territorial roads in Dexter Township, the 777-acre U-M research natural area is used for training in forest and sustainable ecosystem management. Under the School for Environment And Sustainability (SEAS) authority, the forested tract is primarily a research area that contains U-M's radio tower and the University's large radio telescope.

Despite being in the shadow of Pinckney, Waterloo, and Island Lake State Recreation Areas as outdoor destinations, as well as many other parks, Stinchfield Woods has grown in popularity. And as the numbers have increased, so have the issues that people create.

In a phone conversation, U-M's Property Manager explained, "We closed off the trail that runs north and south on the east side of the property because visitors kept wandering onto our neighbor's property. Dogs out for a walk with their owners, unleashed, have run onto neighbors' property causing problems."

With its tall pines, hardwoods, and hills, Stinchfield Woods is a different place each time the weather changes, such as with last week's winter coating.

The trail, described by hikers as "that big hill," borders private property. The area is all woods with no homes in sight, but the landowners are reluctant to use their sides because of some people's intrusion when using this particular trail.

"Even though their homes are further away from the trail, they want to be able to hunt and do activities on their own property," says the Manager. "And they have every right to do so, but they are reluctant because of the people trespassing on their land."

The land has been amply posted as private property with "No Trespassing" signs. The owners have put up chains to emphasize the message. They also have trail cameras that show people regularly coming into their woods.

"People keep taking them down," explains the Manager of the signs and chain. "The trespassing complaints we receive aren't isolated incidents or from just one neighbor. We've had repeated incidents on this particular stretch of trail over the years. We do the best we can to ensure the safety of those who enjoy the property, and it's unfortunate that we continue to have these issues. Thus, the difficult decision was made to close these few trails at this part of the Stinchfield Woods.

Stinchfield Woods is one of several U-M properties used for outdoor research. Unlike some of the other properties, Stinchfield is open to the public.

The other trail that has been closed for safety reasons is a trail around the County-owned gravel pit in the southeast corner of Stinchfield Woods. The trail circles around the northern edge of the abandoned pit with a sharp drop off. Another access trail leading around the western boundary of the County's property is still open, as are all the other paths at Stinchfield.

In the few days since U of M has put the signs up closing the trails, the Property Manager Office has received several emails. One concern, in particular, she wants to clarify.

"People have wondered if this means we're allowing hunting on our property, and no, there is still no hunting on U-M property. We are trying to keep visitors away from the private property where the neighbors will be hunting."

The rules for visiting Stinchfield Woods are clear and straightforward. From the SEAS website,

"Public use of Stinchfield Woods may occur from dawn to dusk only. Further,

Dogs must be on a leash at ALL times.

No vehicles are permitted on-site except those approved for research and teaching. No bicycles (motorized nor non motorized) are permitted on the property.

Some parking is available at Stinchfield woods road, as long as the gate is easily accessible at all times by caretaker and especially emergency vehicles. There is no parking at the Territorial Gate. Any vehicles found at Territorial Gate and blocking either gates are subject to being towed at the owners expense.

Cutting or collecting of plants and hunting or harming of vertebrates are not permitted."

Whether or not the trails will be reopened, will be reviewed sometime in the future. For now, they remain closed.