Dexter Area Museum Gift Sale TODAY

10am to 3pm. Featuring many Christmas gift items, ornaments, our famous scrubbies, and other items hand made with love by members of the Dexter Heritage Guild. We regret that our popular bake sale will not be possible, but we look forward to bringing it back in 2021. Social distancing and masks are required and the number of patrons inside at any given time will be limited. There is no charge for this event. . If you have questions, call 734 426 2519, or visit our website at www.dexterhistory.org or Facebook page: www.facebook.com/dexterhistory

Dexter Area Museum3443 InvernessDexter, MI 48130