Dexter Girls’ Swim and Dive 18th at D2 State Finals

It was a successful weekend for the Dexter girls’ swim and dive team as the Dreadnaughts came home with an 18th-place finish at the Division 2 state finals in Holland Saturday.

Six swimmers and divers qualified for state and all six made it through the preliminaries and competed in the finals Saturday to help the Dreads finish with 37 points in the meet won by Farmington Hills Mercy with 326.

Harper Brown earned all-state honors with aa seventh-place finish in the 100 breast to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Brown was also part of two relays that placed Saturday, She was part of the 200 free relay that finished 11th along with Kayce McAllister, Emma Bishop, and Delaney Parker, and part of the 200 medley relay that finished 13th along with McAllister, Parker, and Grace McClellan.

McAllister finished 16th in the 100 back and was 19th in the 50 free.

Bella Larson earned some points for the Dreadnaughts with a 13th-place finish in diving.

Parker earned a 17th-place finish in the 200 IM and was 18th in the 100 breast.