Dexter Heritage Guild’s Annual Holiday Bazaar Dec. 2nd

The Dexter Heritage Guild’s annual Holiday Bazaar will be on Saturday, December 2nd., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Dexter Area Museum, 3443 Inverness Street. We will have handcrafted items including: special ornaments, beautifully made pillows, winter wreaths for your front door, warm House Divided scarves (UM/MSU) and beautiful kitchen accessories that would make wonderful gifts for everyone.

This year there will be knitted hats with a removable/rechargeable headlight, tote bags made from recycled plastic bags, plus beautifully lined fabric tote bags. Tickets will be sold for the drawing of wonderful treasures. The winner will be selected at 2pm and will be notified, so you don’t need to be present to win! The Museum’s Gift Shop will also have unique items for sale, including handmade pottery. Let’s not forget our delicious Bake Sale, following all health precautions. There is always a variety of baked goods and canned garden treasures. Admission is free. We hope to see you on December 2nd at the Dexter Area Museum!