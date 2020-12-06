Gravel Mine, Community Fund, & More | Dexter Forum 12-05-20

| 2 min | from John Hansen |

We began with the waving of a red flag concerning Senate Bill 431 which is rolling along in the lame-duck session in Lansing. The bill removes local oversight of mining operations. This is a big enough issue in Chelsea that Rod Anderson, one of our regulars and also a moderator of the Chelsea Forum, noted that it will be the main topic of their next meeting. Mining around here usually means sand and gravel - not gold. Think trucks. Lots of trucks.

See article: Gravel Mining Worries Resurfacing for Area Residents

We got a sneak preview of the Dexter Community Foundation's new promotional video that features our own Chuck Colby, accompanied by a cast of local amateurs, singing Sweet Town of Mine which bears a passing resemblance to Sweet Caroline. You can link to it on the DCF website. Never at a loss for words, Paul Cousins noted that you do not actually have to be alive to support the foundation. That's what wills are for.

After we congratulated Chuck for his performance we gave him the floor to explain his new side hustle as the executive director of the revitalized Sun Times News. It is great to have the paper back in our mailboxes. The paper is free so that means that someone else is paying for it. They do accept donations but an easy way to keep things going is to let their advertisers know that we saw their ad in the Sun Times News. That really helps.

Ryan Henyard produced a local giving guide that you can access at Henyard.com/giving. Our own Faith in Action is on the list along with other regional groups that would appreciate your support.

And that somehow morphed into an endorsement of Shipt, the shopping service. You can make a list on the Meijer website (probably other places as well) and a shopper from Shipt will shop for you and deliver the goods to your door for a reasonable fee.

Caryl Burke alerted us to another Senate Bill, 54, that might restore some of the credits for historic preservation that were lost during the last recession.

And a few assorted items as we wrapped up. The Miller Road project has been paused and the road will remain closed until next year. It is the fault of an unnamed utility. The virus caused a lot of problems this year and is probably the real culprit. The winter social tent downtown will probably happen when all of the details are worked out. The light parade will not. And the luminaria has attracted so many volunteers that it might be the best ever. "If everyone lit just one little candle what a bright world it would be".

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum will be on Saturday, December 19 at 8:30 AM on Zoom. We are going to try to replicate the social chit-chat before and after the meeting that was a feature of our in-person meetings by opening the session at 8:15 and holding things open until 9:45. It is a chance for you to talk to each other without the moderators getting in the way.