Dexter field hockey star signs with the University of Michigan

By choosing the University of Michigan and its field hockey program, Dexter High School senior Abby Tamer is looking for a chance to compete at a high level on the field while also getting a great education.

In telling The Sun Times News why she signed with Michigan, Tamer, who is an all star field hockey player in Dexter, said the school’s program really stood out to her.

“I signed with the University of Michigan because I wanted to be a part of a program that holds its student-athletes to the highest level in every aspect,” she said. “I got the first-hand view of what it’s like to be a student-athlete at Michigan through my sister and I knew that Michigan was the best possible school for me to accomplish my goals.”

Her commitment to Michigan caps off a very successful field hockey career at DHS. She is leaving behind a memorable legacy in Dexter.

She was part of back to back state championships and was a three times All- State selection and two times Player of Year. She also played for the U.S. U-17 National team in Europe in 2018 and was the first Michigan high school field hockey player named 1st team All-American.

In 2020, she had 26 goals and 18 assists, and for 2019, 41 goals and 16 assists.

A lot of hard work and dedication went into that success, and for Tamer there was also a lot of help and support along the way.

“There have been so many people that I would say have helped me get to this point,” she said. “First, my family has been there for me for the past 17 years. They have taught me what it means to work hard and not quit when things get hard.”

She also points to her coaches and their encouragement.

“My club coach, Nancy Cox, has been working for the past decade or so to give girls like me the opportunities to go get recognized and achieve our goals,” said Tamer. “Trish Machemer has been one of my coaches for around six years now and she always made field hockey fun. Whenever I’d get frustrated, she’d be able to lighten the mood and keep me zoned in.”

And finally, she said those that she played with meant so much to her as well as many others.

“All of my teammates have given me plenty of opportunities to get better and without them and their commitment, none of us would have these opportunities,” she said. “There are so many other people that I feel have made me better in some way, shape, or form, and I’d like to thank all of them.”

Although it will be her freshman year in college, going to Michigan will be very familiar place for Tamer.

She will get to play with her sister, Emma, who is also on the Michigan team while her mom, Keely, also played field hockey at U of M and dad, Chris, played hockey at U of M and was in the NHL for 11 years.

Even with this history, it was still a tough choice for her in picking which path to take next. However, she said it feels like the right pick because of the goals she is setting for herself.

“It was a tough choice because I wanted to make sure that I wasn’t just doing what everyone expected of me,” she said. “My parents and sister all attended Michigan and I wanted to be able to say that I made the decision based on my own wants and needs and not just following what they had done. After learning more about the school and the program, I can say, with confidence, that my decision to continue to play and go to school at Michigan is my own and I would not be shocked if I look back and it was the best decision that I had ever made.”

In looking ahead, there’s also a chance to look back. This last season for Dexter was a historical one for various reasons and it’s one Tamer will remember.

“Our last season was such a good one despite current events,” said Tamer. “Once we got the green light to play, everyone was putting 100 percent in at every practice and game which made this season one to remember. We accomplished our goal of repeating as state champs which is a credit to everyone’s hard work and the whole team’s dedication.”

For her, the Dexter athletics program and the teams she was on will always hold a special place.

“I think that in however many years, looking back at how high school sports went, I think I will see a lot of growth from the beginning to the end,” she said. “I definitely grew as a person and a player and I’m very grateful for that experience. I’m so proud of the team and our success in these past four years and that will definitely be a highlight to look back on, but I think the main thing that I’ll remember is all of the friendships and time spent together outside of playing.”

