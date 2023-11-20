Dexter's New Whiskey Wonderland Unveils Holiday Cheer Classes

In its first month, Highline Spirits Tasting Room in Dexter has already become a popular hangout. If it wasn’t already enjoyable enough, owner Christi Lower has some fun happenings scheduled for the holiday season. She is launching tasting and blending classes in December for whisky aficionados to age their knowledge and appreciation for the potent potables and the craft that creates them.

Cocktail Essentials: Entertaining for the holidays? Come learn the foundations of making great cocktails with whiskey. You’ll learn how to make (and taste) three different cocktails, from the always-essential Manhattan to more inventive creations.

Saturday, December 9, 2023 1-3 pm

Saturday, December 30, 2023 1-3 pm

Price: $55

Highline Manhattan

Whiskey 101 for Curious Spirits: Curious about the wonderful world of whiskey? Highline Spirits was founded on the mission to open up the world of whiskey to all, and this is an ideal way to start. CEO, Founder and Master Blender Christi Lower will share her own personal discovery of whiskey, and lead you in a primer and tasting of all things, grain, water, yeast and wood.

Saturday, December 16, 2023 1-2:30 pm

Price: $55

Single-Barrel Selection Info: An exclusive opportunity to select our first ever Single Barrel Selection. Taste through 8-10 barrel samples with Highline Spirits CEO and Founder to help choose the limited offering that will only be available in the Dexter tasting room. The experience includes a bottle of the selected offering + 15% off all bottle purchases the day of the event.

Saturday, December 16, 2023 11am-12:30 pm

Price: $145

The classes make great experiential gifts for the person who doesn't need more stuff in their life. Tickets and gift certificates will be available for purchase at www.highlinespirits.com/dexter starting Friday, December 1st.

The Tasting Room is also available for private events and classes. Whether you're looking for a space for a big party or intimate gathering, Highline's warm and welcoming atmosphere is a great option for family and friends.

Photos courtesy of Highline Spirits