Albion College is a hole-in-one for Dexter's Marissa Genske

In making her college choice, Dexter student-athlete Marissa Genske is excited and grateful for the opportunity that awaits her at Albion College, where she will continue competing in the sport she loves while earning an education.

The Sun Times News (STN) was excited to hear the news of her signing to go to Albion, so we followed up with Genske, who has been a standout on the Dexter Women's Golf Team for four years and was a co-captain for the past two years.

“I am very excited about signing and so grateful that I have the opportunity to continue golfing past high school,” Genske said of signing with Albion.

She picked the college for some important reasons.

“I chose Albion because the golf program is growing fast and I wanted to be a part of something big,” she said. “I knew I wanted a small college, and once I visited Albion I knew it was the community for me.”

Signing day. photo courtesy of Dexter Athletics

In thinking of community, competing as a Dreadnaught for Dexter High School played a big part in this new opportunity. Being a Dreadnaught has meant so much to her because she said she was able to break records with the team and make it farther than they have in a long time.

“We had the opportunity to win the state championship, which hasn’t been done since 2008, and I know this team will win it soon,” she said.

Some of her favorite memories these past few years are: going to States with her favorite teammates, always going to Qdoba or Panera after practice, goofing around on the golf course, “and being ourselves all the time.”

Another highlight this season came when Genske was named DHS Athlete of the Month for August. It was noted then that Genske has had tremendous improvement in her golf game every season and her scoring average has dropped each year as well.

The DHS Athletic Department said, “In an SEC Match vs. Pinckney on August 29th, she posted a career best two over par, 38 for nine holes. Two days later, at the North Star Bank Invite at Huron Meadows on August 31st, Marissa posted a career best 83 (41-42) for eighteen holes and helped her Dexter Golf Team finish second overall at the invite.”

She later beat that personal best by getting a 78 in her final tournament of the year at the State Championships.

Looking back at her high school career and then ahead to Albion, STN couldn’t help but ask her about the inspiration and support that’s helped her make it to this point and what she thinks of it.

“I want to thank my parents, my high school coach, my private coach, and all of my teammates for pushing me towards my goals,” Genske says.

Genske in action on the course. photo by Dawn McCann