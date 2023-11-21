Dexter's Marissa Skinner is thinking about team as she signs with Kent State University

What better way to celebrate a state championship than signing with the college you're most excited about. Dexter student-athlete Marissa Skinner did just that.

In some great news, Skinner, who was part of the 2023 Dexter Field Hockey Division 2 state championship team, recently signed with Kent State University. The Sun Times News (STN) connected with her to ask about this and what it means to her.

“I am beyond excited about signing at Kent,” Skinner told STN. “Even though I verbally committed about a year ago, signing made it feel more real and I can’t wait to be on campus in the fall.”

She said she “picked Kent State because ever since my visit, it felt like I belonged there.”

“The campus is exactly what I wanted in a school and the team is great,” Skinner says. “They were welcoming from the start of my first visit and it was easy to see the close connection they have. The coaches are also great. They have created a supportive and competitive culture there. They also have never missed a chance to wish me well or send a congratulations during the busy fall season. The combination of all these things made my decision easy.”

On signing day. photo courtesy of Dexter Athletics

Skinner will go to Kent State after a very successful high school career. Some of her highlights in competing in field hockey include winning a state championship three out of her four years at Dexter High School as well as winning the SEC in her senior year.

However, she said probably her biggest highlight was just being part of the team.

“More broadly, I just love the competitive atmosphere of field hockey and working with my teammates to reach a goal larger than any individual,” Skinner said.

“I loved being able to compete as a Dreadnaught. Being part of a winning culture at Dexter has meant a lot,” she said. “We have competed against the best in the state and consistently show we have what it takes. The Dexter field hockey culture and team is so special, and being able to experience that and be a part of that has been wonderful. I am so grateful that I was able to spend time in this program.”

Skinner said she got a lot of important support and help along the way, and she’s thankful for that.

“I want to thank my parents for always supporting me, and traveling all over to get me to camps and tournaments so that I could find the school that was right for me,” she said. “I also want to thank all my coaches at both Dexter and with my cub team, Pinnacle, for supporting me throughout my field hockey career. Without each and every one of them I would not be the field hockey player I am today. Specifically, I want to thank Keely Tamer for all her all her support coaching me over the past 12 years. She has been an extremely important part of my journey to signing.”

Marissa Skinner in action. photo by Dawn McCann