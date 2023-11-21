Scio Township business: Dogology Grooming is now open

A love for dogs is guiding the new business Dogology Grooming.

Located off of Jackson Road at 25 Jackson Industrial Drive, Suite 300, Dogology Grooming is the creation of Saeron Kim. The Sun Times News connected with Kim to ask about this new grooming option in the Ann Arbor/Scio Township/Dexter area.

“I just love dogs and I want them to have a more comfortable feeling for grooming,” Kim told STN. “My goal is to make our best friends and family feel easier and better for grooming and get a right maintenance.”

In explaining Dogology Grooming on Facebook, Kim said she grew up with pets like dogs, cats and birds since she was nine years old.

“I cannot think of my life separate from pets, especially dogs,” she said.

A look inside Dogology Grooming, photo courtesy of Dogology Grooming

A dream of hers has always been to work with dogs, and this new business is that chance. This came after she graduated and earned a certificate from a grooming institute, Bingo in Royal Oak. After working for others, she said she’s ready to start her own grooming salon.

She’s taking her love for dogs and combining it her goals to offer a great service.

“A grooming process can be very stressful, but I am hoping that I can make it better for them,” Kim said.

To learn more or set up an appointment, call 248-259-6920, or visit them. Follow them at www.facebook.com/dogologygrooming

or www.instagram.com/dogologygrooming1

photo courtesy of Dogology Grooming