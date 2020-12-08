Dexter Community Fund Update | Debuts Video About Dexter with Chuck Colby Singing Lead

| 2 min | by Doug Marrin |

Dexter Community Fund Chairperson Dr. Julie Schumaker gave a brief overview of the charitable group and debuted its new video at the Dexter Forum on December 5, 2020.

“The Dexter Community Fund was established six years ago,” began Dr. Schumaker. “It’s a geographic field of interest fund through the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation that is dedicated to addressing community needs and enriching the quality of life within the Dexter community.”

The DCF defines the Dexter community as the City of Dexter and surrounding townships. A local advisory committee of 10-12 individuals oversees the group’s efforts. The DCF is an endowment fund where the principal is invested and the interest earned is distributed in grants. To date, the DCF has raised over $600,000. The funds are managed by the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation’s group of investment advisors. The money generates approximately 4% annually, which is invested back in the community.

For comparison, the Chelsea Community Foundation began over 25 years ago and has since topped $2 million in assets, which generates around $80,000 annually for the community.

The DCF completed a needs assessment two years ago, which guides their grant decisions. The survey identified priority areas as services and programs for seniors and youth, mental health services, outdoor recreation, services for the homebound, and plans to enhance arts and culture.

The organization receives grant applications over the summer, with decisions made at the beginning of the school year. This year, however, with the monkey wrench that Covid-19 has been, the DCF gave a direct grant to the Dexter Senior Center towards its Meals on Wheels program, which has seen increased demand.

Past grant recipients include Grieve Well, two new startup Girl Scout Troops, His Eye is On the Sparrow, Dexter Historical Society for Gordon Hall, and the Center for Independent Living.

“The Dexter Community Fund is a way for those of us who love Dexter to give back and enhance the quality of life in our community for generations to come,” said Dr. Schumaker.

Watch the short video about Dexter with Chuck Colby singing lead.

More information on the DCF can be found at this link.