Christmas Tea at Gordon Hall

You’ve probably heard a lot about Dexter’s founder, Judge Samuel Dexter, but what about the rest of his family? It turns out the Dexter family was filled with some very interesting women who made their own contributions to history and to Gordon Hall. You can meet the women who called Gordon Hall home and learn a little about Judge Dexter’s wife, 4 of his daughters, and his granddaughter.

Join us for a Christmas Tea on Sunday December 3, themed The Women of Gordon Hall. Enjoy tea served with savories and sweets while you kick off the holiday season with your mom, a friend, or someone special. In keeping with the holidays, guests can wear their favorite hat. They may also do a self-guided tour of the magical Christmas Village Collection, traditionally seen in the windows of Huron Camera in downtown Dexter throughout the holiday season, and on display at Gordon Hall again this year.

There will be 2 seatings, at 1:00 pm and at 4:00 pm. $30 per person (limit 40 per seating). For required reservations, call 734-395-4106. Sponsored by the Dexter Area Historical Society.