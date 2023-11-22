City of Dexter Police Report, October 2023

In October 2023, Officers responded to 221 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, down from 280 the previous year for a 21% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Oct) are 2,408, down from 2,861 for the same period last year for a 16% decrease.

Deputies conducted 93 traffic stops, down from 156 last year. Nine citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two larcenies

Eight crashes

Three medical assists

22 citizen assists

Four welfare checks

Two disorderly conducts

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On October 3rd, Deputies were dispatched to the 6900 block of Wellington Drive for a suspicious vehicle parked in the caller’s driveway. Deputies arrived and contacted the driver, a 25-year-old Ann Arbor resident. Deputies detected the odor of intoxicants coming from the driver and requested they conduct field sobriety evaluations. Upon completion of the field sobriety evaluations, Deputies determined the driver was intoxicated, and they were placed under arrest.

After transporting the driver to the hospital and obtaining a blood sample, the driver refused to get back into the patrol vehicle and attempted to assault Deputies. Deputies secured the assailant with the assistance of University of Michigan Officers. However, while on the way to the jail, the assailant began kicking the rear window of the patrol vehicle. Deputies obtained the lab results for the driver’s blood, which returned over three times the legal limit. Charges have been submitted for operating while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and malicious destruction of police property.

The entire October police call log can be found at the link below.