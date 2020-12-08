Local Musician Continues Her Outdoor Mini Concerts into the Holidays Raising Money for Charity

| 1 min | by Doug Marrin |

You may have noticed her singing outside of Hotel Hickman on Friday nights this past summer. Or, maybe you scheduled her for a yard concert at your own house.

“If the people can’t come to the music, then the music will come to the people,” is the motto of entertainer Marsha Gayle. Marsha, pre-Covid, was a regular singer at local venues. When the restrictions hit, she took her show on the road and donated the money she raised to local charities such as Faith in Action and Food Gatherers.

Marsha is continuing her traveling music performances into colder weather with “Caroling for a Cause.”

“I will come to the stoop of your home, just as the Old-School Carolers did, and perform a handful of your favorite Holiday Tunes,” Marsha says in an email. “It will be amplified so folks will be able to hear the music fine without coming outside, or they may want to bundle up and step outside, hopefully with a nice light snow!!”

Marsha suggests a $25 minimum, but being that it's all for charity, she finds folks give more than that. She has raised $4,300 thus far. Marsha also encourages folks to schedule her as a musical gift for someone else. A third of her available dates have already been booked for the holidays.

Retired after teaching for 32 years at Greenhills School in Ann Arbor, Marsha sees her concerts as a way to give back. “I’ve had a lot of good luck and good fortune in my life from family, friends, and community,” she says. “For me, these small concerts are a labor of love and very energizing.”

Marsha can be contacted at marshagayle57@gmail.com.