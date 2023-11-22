Scio Twp Police Report, October 2023

In October 2023, Deputies responded to 713 calls for police service in Scio Twp, down from 796 the previous year for a 10% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Oct) are 8,280, down from 8,510 for the same period last year for a 3% decrease.

Officers conducted 214 traffic stops, down from 302 last year. Seventy-one citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Six assaults

Six home invasions

One B&E

Four larcenies

Four vehicle thefts

39 crashes

Six medical assists

31 citizen assists

14 welfare checks

Four mental health

Nine frauds

12 disorderly

One OUI

Two sudden deaths

Three shopliftings

Five attempted suicides

One arson

One peeping tom

One death investigation

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:

On October 1st, Deputies responded to W. Huron River Drive and Delhi Road for a traffic crash. Deputies arrived, located a single motor vehicle, and arrested the 51-year-old Ann Arbor resident for OWI during the investigation. The case is awaiting toxicology results.

On October 7th, Deputies responded to an alarm in the 4400 Block of Jackson Road. Deputies arrived and discovered an unknown suspect(s) damaged a rear business fence, stole a Polaris off-road vehicle, and fled in an unknown direction. There are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

On October 9th, Deputies responded to 900 Block of S. Parker Road for a reported arson. Scio Twp Fire Department personnel reported to Deputies that an unknown suspect set the complainant’s vehicle on fire while in the driveway of the complainant’s residence. There were no injuries. The case is currently under investigation. There are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

On October 15th, Deputies responded to Huron River Drive and W. Pineview Drive for a severe injury traffic crash. This was a single motor vehicle crash where the 33-year-old Birmingham resident/driver received minor injuries, but his passenger was killed. The case is under investigation by the Traffic Services Division.

On October 15th, Deputies responded to the 800 Block of Dornoch Drive for a home invasion. Unknown suspect(s) entered the residence by a possible unlocked door, stole a large amount of jewelry, purses, and wallets, and fled in an unknown direction. There are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

On October 19th, Deputies investigated multiple burglaries in the 4600 Block of Grouse Drive and 4200 Block of Chickadee Court. Unknown suspect(s) broke into multiple homes under construction, stealing the appliances from within, and fled in an unknown direction. The cases are currently under investigation.

On October 20th, Deputies investigated a peeping tom incident in Scio Farms Estates near the 00 Block of Apricot Lane. An unknown male suspect was reported looking at a young juvenile during the night. The case is still under investigation.

On October 27th, Deputies investigated a stolen vehicle report in the 500 Block of Little Lake Drive. Unknown suspect(s) stole the complainant’s 2009 White Subaru Outback during the night. The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied in Ypsilanti. There are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

On October 30th, Deputies investigated a stolen vehicle report in the 3700 Block of Jackson Road. During an inventory search, a dealership discovered that one of its vehicles had been stolen from the lot approximately two months before the report. There are no suspect(s) or leads to the incident.

The complete October 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.