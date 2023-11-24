Time For a Kindness Intervention

Happy Thanksgiving my friends. If you read my article last week, this time of year is not my favorite time when it comes to weather. The first prolonged cold streak really messes with my kindness meter. My bones ache, it gets dark way too early, and did I mention I am not a fan of the cold?

With all that being said, the one super cool (see what I did there) thing about this time of year is Thanksgiving. While the food is great and a few days off with the family is wonderful, it’s the reflection on all that is going on in my life that really brings me joy. The dark, dreary days and the cold and glum attitudes take a back seat to spending some time having a serious think about how good we really have it. Kindness still wins. Good still trumps evil. Our world may be turning to the dark side in many ways, but we still have a firm grip on how to make people happy.

Be nice.

Kindness will never not have a place in our world, my dear tribes’ members. We advocate for more joy every day. Whenever I start listening to the voices that remind me of my past failures or start dipping my toe in the wallowing mud, I do my level best to find a way to give kindness away post haste. As of the time of this article, I am up to 11 days in a row I have staged a kindness intervention for myself. I need to do something nice for a stranger whenever an intervention is needed. Sometimes it’s a smile or kind word, sometimes it’s holding a door. The other day my son told me a friend of his was still hungry at lunch (teenage boys are bottomless pits) and offered some of his food because, and I quote, “(my son’s friend’s name) was hungry. I wasn’t. Done.” This could have been one of the greatest kindness interventions ever. To try to do good is one thing. To find out my son pays attention and is now spreading kindness on his own is simply incredible. After a physical therapy appointment for growing pains, I took my son to breakfast before taking him back to school. That hour was great for him because he had chicken and waffles for the first time. Apparently, he has found a winner with that one. Me? I got to hang out with my 14-year-old hero I call my son. We talked and laughed and talked some more. What an intervention.

My dear friends, the world is a cold place. It doesn’t care about us. It’s up to us. It’s up to us to be kind to each other. It’s up to us to offer warmth in the way of a kind act to others. I am thankful this holiday season for a growing movement in our community. A movement of kindness. A movement advocating for more joy in our little corner of the universe. Whenever the cold wants to mess with you, stage an intervention of kindness for yourself and others. Be nice. Be kind and please, pass the gluten free stuffing. Happy Thanksgiving to you all!

Steve Gwisdalla is a Dexter resident and the Owner, Chief Happiness Officer and Vice President of Gluten Free Thanksgiving Yummies at Better Place Consulting, a success coaching company. Happy Thanksgiving!