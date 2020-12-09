Scio Township wants EPA help with Gelman dioxane plume

Scio Township resets its course for confronting the Gelman dioxane plume.

In choosing to go in a different direction than the previous board, the Scio Township Board voted at its Dec. 8 meeting to reject a previous decision and again put its support behind getting the EPA involved in addressing the polluted dioxane plume.

Scio Township Supervisor Will Hathaway said the Scio Township Board of Trustees approved a resolution on Dec. 8 that did two things: 1) the resolution rejected the 4th amended consent judgment and 2) it reaffirmed the Township's support for United States Environmental Protection Agency Superfund designation of the Gelman site.

According to Hathaway, the board approved resolution includes a list of 19 specific items that have been raised as concerns by members of the public with regard to the proposed plan for remediating the dioxane contamination.

“These deficiencies are the basis for the Township's rejection of the consent judgment,” he said.

Scio Township's action re-establishes a "two-track" approach: the court process and the renewed petition for EPA intervention.

It was noted in the board meeting packet that at its Nov.24 meeting, the Scio Township Board of Trustees voted to rescind the Oct. 30 vote by the prior Board of Trustees which gave conditional approval to the 4th Amended Consent Judgment.

In the Nov. 3 general election, Scio Township's board had four newly elected members and three re-elected.

In follow up with Hathaway after the Nov. 24 meeting, he said his motivation in voting to rescind the previous board decision was to signal that approval of the 4th amended consent judgment is not the position of Scio Township and its residents.

“All members off the prior Board of Trustees, including the four who voted in favor of accepting the consent judgment, stated at the time that they were not satisfied with the clean-up plan enshrined in the CJ,” Hathaway said. “They voted for it because they felt on balance that it was the best they could do. My view is that we are at a turning point. The CJ lets the pollution continue to spread. It lets Gelman escape responsibility for a thorough clean-up of the mess they created. Scio Township has to take a strong stand or we are letting down future generations who will have to live with the result. The vote to rescind begins a process that I hope will result in rejection of the CJ and a communication of detailed reasons why.”

In moving forward from there to the Dec. 8 decision, some background information was given by Scio Township for the resolution,“That proposed settlement (4th Amended Consent Judgment) is the culmination of three years of negotiation by the litigants in the case between the State of Michigan and Gelman Sciences, Inc. Scio Township has status as an intervenor in that case...”

It further said, “This resolution is intended to convey the position of Scio Township to the Circuit Court, rejecting the 4th Amended Consent Judgment and requesting specific changes to remedy the CJ’s deficiencies. This resolution also reaffirms the longstanding position of Scio Township in support of designating the Gelman site as a USEPA Superfund site.”

Hathaway said the next steps will see Scio Township's resolution communicated to Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“Now that all the local government intervenors are in agreement about seeking EPA intervention, we hope that Governor Whitmer will issue a letter to EPA indicating her concurrence,” Hathaway said. “That letter of support from the governor was the missing piece a few years ago, during Governor Snyder's administration, when Scio Township was part of an earlier effort to enlist federal intervention (other partners included Ann Arbor Township and the Sierra Club). Now, with Governor Whitmer's support and Congresswoman Dingell's advocacy, we are confident that the EPA will restart the process that was interrupted in 2017.”

He said the Washtenaw County Circuit Court case will continue while the petition for EPA Superfund designation moves forward.

“The case in Circuit Court is between the State and Gelman,” Hathaway said. “The Township (Scio) is an intervenor in that case along with Washtenaw County and the City of Ann Arbor. The Huron River Watershed Council was also granted intervenor status. Judge Connors has asked all of the parties to present arguments in support of the elements of a clean-up plan that they each want included.”

The Washtenaw County Circuit Court hearings are scheduled for the week of February 22. The filings by the parties are due on January 15.

The following is the full Scio Township resolution approved on Dec. 8:

Whereas, From 1966 and continuing into the 1980s, Gelman Sciences, Inc. (Gelman), generated many tons of 1,4-dioxane as a waste material of its production process at its plant located in Scio Township and, through various means, dumped this hazardous chemical into the natural environment where it contaminated the surface and groundwaters of the State; and

Whereas, Members of the public and environmental advocates have worked for decades to document the problem and seek State of Michigan action to require Gelman to clean up its toxic pollution, but Gelman has evaded responsibility by repeatedly concealing the extent of the contamination, opting for less-effective clean-up methods, and using legal strategies to delay and thereby allow the plume of 1,4-dioxane pollution to spread through the groundwater, contaminating wells and potentially intruding into residential basements; and

Whereas, The State of Michigan has for decades litigated against and attempted to regulate Gelman to enforce the State of Michigan environmental laws, but the dioxane plume continues to spread in multiple directions and toward the Huron River; and

Whereas, Scio Township, Ann Arbor Charter Township, and the Sierra Club joined together in 2016 to petition for action by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) to designate the Gelman site a Superfund site; and

Whereas, The Scio Township official position supporting the designation of Gelman site as a USEPA Superfund site was approved by a unanimous vote of the board of trustees on June 14, 2016, and remains in effect; and

Whereas, Scio Township intervened, together with others, in the State’s ongoing lawsuit against Gelman pending in Washtenaw County Circuit Court; and

Whereas, Settlement negotiations have occurred since 2017, with Scio Township’s participation, toward a new consent judgment that would result in better cleanup of the contamination; and

Whereas, Scio Township is dissatisfied with progress on the delineation, containment and remediation of the contamination under the current third or proposed fourth consent judgment; and

Whereas, The USEPA completed the Preliminary Assessment in 2017 and indicated that the Gelman Site was eligible for the National Priorities List (NPL) but a State Concurrence Letter was required to continue the NPL designation process; and

Whereas, The delineation, containment and remediation of the contamination will be bolstered by USEPA’s active involvement and enforcement of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), the “Superfund” Act, as it applies to the contamination.

Whereas, This renewal of Scio Township’s 2016 petition for involvement by USEPA does not preclude simultaneous efforts to obtain a thorough clean-up either through negotiations or a court-ordered ruling from the Washtenaw County Circuit Court;

Resolved, That the Scio Township Board of Trustees rejects the fourth amended consent judgment based on the following specific areas of concern raised by members of the public and asks that the Washtenaw County Circuit Court consider these items as it formulates a new plan for remediation of the Gelman site:

1. Revise the 500 ppb standard for termination of extraction wells to a lower standard of continuing to pump and treat as long mass removal is still occurring.

2. Make explicit the right of the Intervenors to participate in the NPDES permitting process, including the process for any required wetland permits.

3. Do NOT allow the discharge of treated wastewater to First Sister Lake, instead require alternative discharge sites for any water pumped and treated from the Parklake well, either by piping back to the Gelman site or piping to a site east of the Ann Arbor water intakes unless treated to non-detect and in quantities not to exceed 500 gallons a day.

4. Prohibit the expansion of the Prohibition Zone beyond the boundaries established in the third amended consent judgment.

5. Re-establish the Maple Road Containment Objective with the new generic GSI of 280 ppb

6. Re-establish the Little Lake Area System Non-expansion Objective and operation of the Ann Arbor Cleaning Supply Well.

7. Require that Gelman and EGLE perform Method 522 dioxane analytical analysis on all drinking water wells, Sentinel Wells and Compliance Wells samples.

8. Lower the trigger levels for all the delineation/sentinel wells in the Western Area and along the northern boundary of the Prohibition Zone from 7.2 ppb to a level half of the whatever the current State drinking water standard is, to ensure that remedial action takes effect before the measured level exceeds the allowable amount.

9. Require Gelman to conduct quarterly surface water sampling of all the Allen Creek storm water drains east of Maple Road, Honey Creek, First Sister Lake, etc.

10. Establish metrics/standards for the phytoremediation in the source area. For example, specify what action would be triggered if plant detritus is found to contain dioxane rather than to have dispersed it. State how long the phytoremediation will last, how it will be maintained, and under what conditions it will be discontinued.

11. Mandate additional monitoring wells for delineation, particularly toward Barton Pond so that expansion of the contamination plume will be detected well before it reaches Barton Pond, whatever direction it is traveling.

12. Make the three optional extraction wells in the source area mandatory for a total of 6 extraction wells.

13. Perform a Remedial Design Investigation across the plume area to to determine how many extraction wells are required and at what pumping rate to control and capture the dioxane groundwater plume.

14. Locate enough additional Sentinel and Compliance Wells along the northern boundary of the Prohibition Zone, east of Maple Road and across M-14 in the northwestern area near the Wagner Road and Dexter/Ann Arbor Road intersection to ensure that expansion of the contamination plume won’t escape detection.

15. Require that the Municipal Water Connection Contingency Plan provide a private land owner with a municipal water supply when the dioxane concentration reaches one-half of the drinking water criterion.

16. Do not permit Gelman to apply a Mixing Zone-Based GSI to attain compliance with the GSI Objective.

17. Change the definition of GSI to the new 280 ug/L dioxane from the old 2,800 ug/L dioxane without placing any preconditions such as the omission of the Maple Road Containment Objective.

18. Require that Gelman provide public, Quarterly Reports including: analytical trends; compliance with CJ objectives and criteria; compliance with Verification Plans, Monitoring Plans, and Down-gradient Investigations; discussion of quarterly analytical results and protocols; extraction system requirement compliance; plume migration compliance; and recommendations for follow-up actions.

19. Protect the ongoing rights of local government to intervene in court processes related to the Gelman contamination so that they can effectively advocate on behalf of the health and safety of their residents.

Resolved, That the Scio Township Board of Trustees supports USEPA active involvement, as the lead agency, and enforcement of CERCLA, the “Superfund” Act, as it applies to the contamination;

Resolved, That the Scio Township Board of Trustees reaffirms its request the USEPA to list the Gelman Site a “Superfund” Site on the National Priorities List under CERCLA;

Resolved, That the Scio Township Board of Trustees authorizes the Township Supervisor to write to the Governor enclosing this resolution and soliciting a Concurrence Letter to USEPA in support of making the Gelman Site into a National Priorities List site;

Resolved, That the Scio Township Board of Trustees authorizes the Township Clerk to send this resolution and any such State Concurrence to the Washtenaw County delegation to the Michigan Legislature, the Director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell; and

Resolved, That the Scio Township Board of Trustees authorizes the Supervisor to take such further actions that are consistent with the purposes of this resolution.