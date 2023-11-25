Choose Local, Choose Community: A Plea to Strengthen Our Economy

In the charming tapestry of our community, each thread - our local businesses - plays a crucial role in crafting the vibrant picture of our economy. Today, I write to you, the heart and soul of our towns, to underscore a simple yet powerful truth: the choices we make about where we spend our money can either nourish this tapestry or unravel it.

Shopping local is not just a catchphrase; it’s a lifeline for our community. When you purchase from local businesses, your money doesn't just vanish into the ether. It circulates, multiplies, and breathes life into our economy. Each dollar spent at a local store or service can circulate several times within our community, supporting local jobs, and nurturing the growth of other businesses. In other words, if you like having the cute little shops in Dexter, Chelsea and Saline, you need to shop there, or they won’t be there in the future.

Serendipity Books in Chelsea.

I have been working on a project with a group that I belong to, and we have recently had some outside help. A few weeks ago, a friend in the group said, “let’s send a thank you card and an Amazon gift card.” While I loved the sentiment of generosity, I was disappointed that Amazon was the first thought of an easy gift to give.

When we choose global giants like Amazon and Walmart, we're unwittingly part of a cycle where our hard-earned money leaves our community, never to return. It is a giant vacuum cleaner that is sucking the money out of our little towns. Yes, the convenience and often lower prices offered by these retail behemoths are tempting, but at what cost to our local fabric?

The husband and wife team of Steven and Marissa Turchin, who have over 40 years of combined experience in jewelry, are the proprietors of Dexter's Turchin Jewelers.

Our local businesses are more than just stores and services; they are the dreams of our neighbors, the legacy of our families, and the character of our town. They offer a personal touch, a sense of belonging, and an investment in our collective future. When they thrive, our community thrives, radiating prosperity, opportunity, and a sense of shared success.

But let's face the harsh reality. Our local businesses are in a David-and-Goliath battle against the convenience and pricing of global retailers. Yet, unlike the classic tale, this battle isn't won by a single heroic act but through collective, consistent choices by each of us. Choosing to buy a book from the local bookstore, a dress from the corner boutique, or a coffee from the neighborhood café may seem insignificant in isolation, but collectively, these choices are a roar for community resilience.

A look at the loads of candy options that await you at Eleanor's Sweets and Sodas in Saline. They've got incredible stocking stuffers!

This is not merely a call for economic prudence; it's a plea for community solidarity. It’s about choosing the unique over the ubiquitous, the personal over the impersonal. It’s a stand for the diversity of our local economy against the homogenization of global retail.

As you plan your next purchases this holiday season, I urge you to pause and consider its impact. Let's weave a strong, resilient economic tapestry together. Our choices matter. Let's make them count for our community. Choose Zou Zou’s before Starbucks, Choose Turchin Jewelers or LaJolla before Jerod. Go to R U Game instead of ordering from GameStop.

Together, let's choose local. Let's choose community.